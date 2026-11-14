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Henke nets hat trick for Washburn in 4-1 NCAA Tournament win over SW Oklahoma
By Isaac Deer,11 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods will keep dancing in the NCAA Tournament after securing a 4-1 win over Southwestern Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 13. Washburn was powered by 3 goals from sophomore Leah Henke. Henke had two goals in the first half and one in the second. Freshman Reese Huscher scored her first career goal in the 85th minute in Friday’s contest. The Hayden grad’s goal put Washburn up 4-1, which was the final.