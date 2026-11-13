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USDA drought designation opens emergency loan access in 27 Missouri counties
By Kayla Stofer,10 days ago
Farmers in 27 Missouri counties can apply for federal emergency loans after the U.S. Department of Agriculture designated four counties as primary natural disaster areas because of drought. The Nov. 10 designation names Miller, Perry, St. Clair and Washington counties. Producers in 23 neighboring Missouri counties, including Benton, Cole, Henry,...
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