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Ethel O. Short
By Taya White,11 days ago
Ethel O. Short, 85, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Marshall, died Thursday, November 12, 2026, at her home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. No visitation will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Saline County Holiday Project Fund in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.