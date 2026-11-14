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Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 6 Review: Benson and Stabler At Their Best…and Worst (Which Is Also Their Best)
11 days ago
Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 6 “Obedience” puts Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in a difficult position. When jury consultant Gwen Sharpe (J. Smith-Cameron) brings Captain Benson what she believes is a wrongful conviction, the case in question turns out to be one of their early ones. Both Elliot and Olivia have to deal with the fact that they may have been responsible for a miscarriage of justice.