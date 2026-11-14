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Murphy’s Blog: AEW Full Gear Predictions – Will Kyle Fletcher beat Will Ospreay to win the AEW World Championship? Which team wins the Texas Death Match for the AEW Trios Titles?
11 days ago
AEW presents its annual Full Gear event on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, at Mortgage Matchup Center. The narrative on the company over the past couple of years has been that it has been able to produce great pay-per-views while having issues growing an audience for its weekly television shows. The company’s answer to this seems to have been to add more pay-per-views to its schedule. More times than not, they get good grades from viewers, as the in-ring product seems to resonate well with their fans. The downside of this approach is that it leaves limited time to present a proper build for its matches. WWE is plagued by this as well, and the result is rushed storylines and payoffs that don’t have as much of an impact as they would have if they’d been given time to breathe. We can get into that more, but I think that’s the main drawback of this show. Now then, let’s run down the card!