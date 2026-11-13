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Holiday Classic “The Muppets Christmas Carol” Screening at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center During the Christmas in Hanover Festival
9 days ago
Hanover, PA – Main Street Hanover is spreading holiday cheer with a special screening of the beloved Christmas film The Muppets Christmas Carol (1992) at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 28, 2026, as part of the 2nd annual Christmas in Hanover Festival. Families and fans of...