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Brand X: Nothing Theoretical About It
By Angel Romero,11 days ago
Brand X — Theory Of Nothing (BrandXMusic/MoonJune Records, 2026) Nearly half a century after Brand X’s 1977 American tour, a remarkable cache of reel-to-reel tapes rescued from Robin Lumley’s attic has brought a particularly exhilarating chapter of the band’s history back to life. Theory Of Nothing is a double-CD archival release that captures the progressive jazz-rock outfit at a formidable creative peak. Audacious instrumental exchanges drive the performance. Ferocious improvisations accompany labyrinthine time signatures and precise unison passages. Besides Brand X’s athletic virtuosity, the melodic imagination remains equally compelling. It is punctuated by the Canterbury school’s eccentric wit and occasional echoes of Return to Forever.