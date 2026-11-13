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Volker Lankow Explores Experimental Ambient and Drone Music on Cosmic Experiences
By Prog News,11 days ago
Berlin-based musician Volker Lankow explores experimental ambient and drone music. Cosmic Experiences is a two-track album that probes the interplay between tension and silence and dense electronic soundscapes. The album favors gradual transformations over conventional song structures, with electronic sounds that expand, recede, and dissolve into unfamiliar territory. One of...