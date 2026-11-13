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With the arrival of colder weather, PG&E offers free gas appliance safety checks and pilot light relighting
By ElreporteroSF A,11 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif. — To help customers prepare their gas appliances for safe use during the upcoming cold-weather months, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is offering free in-home gas safety checks. During these visits, PG&E will also relight pilot lights for customers whose heaters or other appliances may have gone out during the warmer months.
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