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Public Meeting Notice: CSU Board of Trustees (Nov. 19)
8 days ago
The Cleveland State University (CSU) Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room on the first floor of Parker Hannifin Hall, 2258 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio. Some trustees and presenters will participate virtually in accordance with state legislation and the Bylaws of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees. The public session of the meeting will be available via livestream, which can be accessed here.