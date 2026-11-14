undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fueled by Democratic gains, women will hold a record of state legislative seats
By Kevin Hardy,11 days ago
The number of women serving in state legislatures will set a new record following strong Democratic performance in last week’s midterm elections. Though many races remain too close to call, an analysis by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University shows at least 2,559 women will serve in state legislatures. That represents nearly 35% of all state lawmakers and beats the 2026 record of 2,488 women in legislatures.