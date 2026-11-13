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Queen’s Domain’s Beautiful Level Design Sent Me To Hell
By Chris Person,10 days ago
I’ve spent a lot of time in the indie game Queen’s Domain, 65 hours to be precise, having seen everything there is to see. It’s a game that purposefully evokes FromSoftware’s King’s Field, the first person dungeon crawler series that spiritually preceded Demon’s Souls. It does this with its obvious name, how it initially presents its combat, and even the graphic design of its logo and art. It uses that chunky, pixelated indie design that hovers between not quite PS1 and definitely not PS2, that so many games like Arctic Eggs and Mouthwashing strive for. It is full of skeleton warriors, swinging swords, and hidden doors you can open with a button press and a bit of intuition.