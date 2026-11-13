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Delays, cancellations mount at President Donald J. Trump International Airport amid nationwide ground stop
By Michael Hoffman,11 days ago
A nationwide ground stop prompted by air traffic control communications issues caused widespread flight disruptions Friday, with passengers across South Florida facing delays and cancellations. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop as officials investigated the communications problems affecting air traffic control. At President Donald J. Trump International Airport,...