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Fairfax County Adopts New Statewide Minimum Vehicle Parking Requirements in Zoning Ordinance
4 days ago
Effective October 28, 2026, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted amendments to the Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance) to incorporate new statewide minimum vehicle parking requirements that were effective beginning July 1, 2026. The state legislation, identified as House Bill No. 888 (HB 888), creates a new statute §15.2-2209.4 that establishes parking requirements for residential, multifamily, and mixed-use development within a designated area.