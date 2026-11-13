undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bay View Band Gods Outlaw Hosts Winter Gear Drive for Homeless Veterans
By Samantha Blake-Porter,11 days ago
Milwaukee rebel outlaw country band Gods Outlaw is turning its Saturday night show into a lifeline for veterans facing winter without stable housing. The band will headline a benefit concert at Club Garibaldi in Bay View, with proceeds and donated supplies going to the Wisconsin Homeless Veterans Initiative. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m., with admission set at $20, though anyone bringing a donation gets $5 off and veterans with proof of service get in free.
1