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Levine Leichtman Capital Partners acquires Five Star Franchising
By Levine Leichtman Capital PartnersFive Star Franchising,11 days ago
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Five Star Franchising, a multi-brand home services franchise platform, announced it has been acquired by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with decades of experience investing in franchise businesses, and management. LLCP and management purchased the company from Princeton Equity Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.