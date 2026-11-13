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Inside The Third Annual Cure Addiction Now Gala
By Lauren Goldenberg,10 days ago
Beverly Hills was out in force for the third annual Cure Addiction Now (CAN) gala and fundraiser as Nancy Davis welcomed celeb friends, philanthropists, advocates, and LA’s social set for the special evening. Co-founded by Davis and her late son, Jason, the nonprofit is dedicated to advancing innovative research into substance use disorder, with a mission to transform the science, treatment and understanding of addiction.