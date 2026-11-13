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Is Weckingball Wrong for Mocking Ryan Sheckler’s Christian Faith Over His Casino Sponsorship?
By ShreddER,8 days ago
We at ShreddER love the Gatekeeping King Weckingball, but his latest video has caused some disagreement among our staff. Two of our team members aren't comfortable with how he brought Ryan Sheckler's Christian faith into the joke, especially given Sheckler's openly Evangelical Christian beliefs. Weckingball recently released a parody of...