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Supima Design Competition Celebrates Fashion’s Next Generation
By Cassidy Colarik,10 days ago
Emerging fashion designers from across the U.S. gathered at Lavan Studios in Midtown Manhattan for the 2026 Supima Design Competition. In partnership with leading fashion schools nationwide, the annual competition invites each institution to select one promising student to create an original collection and present their work to industry professionals. Sponsored by Supima, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting American-grown Pima cotton globally, the event spotlights rising talent in luxury fashion.