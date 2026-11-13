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‘The King’s Critique’: Review
By Karen Snyder,8 days ago
With its wildly offbeat humor and sharp satire of a male-dominated society, ‘The King’s Critique’ is a musical for actors and anyone who loves theater. Creators Eric Holmes and Nat Zegree turn their affection for the stage into a wholly original show packed with songs and jokes. The longtime collaborators have created three musicals, including Fly More than You Fall, which won nine regional Broadway World Awards, including Best New Work and Best Musical. Holmes wrote the book for The King’s Critique, while Zegree composed the music and co-wrote the lyrics. Together, they celebrate actors as a “sub-species who change the course of the world.”