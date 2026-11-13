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‘Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol’ Uncovers the Spirit of Christmas
By Odamea Akomah,9 days ago
The opening credits for Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol give the feel of a traditional Christmas movie with just a hint of horror, and the combination is perfect. Based on the novel, the film gives us a chance to relive the timeless classic by Charles Dickens. Starring Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge, Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, and Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, the production is a well-cast adaptation of the novel.