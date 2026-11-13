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CO-DEFENDANT CHARGED: Second St. Thomas Man Arrested in $1,332 Home Depot Generator, Dish Soap Heist
By John McCarthy,11 days ago
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, St. Thomas — A second St. Thomas man has been charged with felony grand larceny and conspiracy in connection with the October 24 Home Depot raid in which two suspects allegedly walked out with $1,332.69 worth of Champion inverter generators, bleach, and Dawn dish detergent in five minutes, according to Superior Court records.