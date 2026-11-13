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GAME OVER: St. Thomas Woman Charged With Felony Burglary After 75-Inch TV Smashed in Nadir Break-In
By John McCarthy,10 days ago
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman is facing a felony burglary charge and a major misdemeanor count after allegedly breaking through glass window louvers into her ex-boyfriend’s Nadir apartment and smashing his 75-inch television while a neighbor texted him photos of the damage in real time, according to Superior Court records.