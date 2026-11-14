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Firefighters battle mulch pile fire in Marstons Mills
11 days ago
MARSTONS MILLS – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters spend the early evening hours of Friday battling a fire in a large mulch pile. The fire was reported at Cape Resources Contacting Company on Falmouth Road (Route 28). Crews had to use heavy equipment to pull the pile apart in order to completely extinguish the fire. no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.