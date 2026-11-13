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State health officials report second child’s death from measles in Wisconsin
11 days ago
A second Wisconsin child has died as a result of measles amid outbreaks that have sickened hundreds of people in 20 counties, the state health department reported Friday. The state Department of Health Services withheld demographic details about the child to protect the privacy of the child's family. The death was reported in Grant County, located in the southwest corner of the state.