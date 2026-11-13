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Trail Blazers Start a 6 Game, 13 Day Road Trip in Sacramento | Portland's Been CLUTCH this Season
8 days ago
Previewing a long road trip for the Trail Blazers. Plus, a closer look at the Trail Blazers clutch time numbers from this season and last. If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans.