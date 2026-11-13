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Buettner-Cable Qualifies for NCAA Championships as Terriers Take Fifth at NCAA Northeast Regional
10 days ago
BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Senior Adrienne Buettner-Cable of the Boston University women's cross country team qualified for the NCAA Championships after finishing second at the NCAA Northeast Regional on Friday morning at Bethpage State Park. Buettner-Cable posted a 6K time of 19:51.6, just 4.9 seconds behind the winner. Her second-place performance...