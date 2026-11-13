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Hoover parent donates $5,000 for classroom camera, keeps pressure on school board
By STAFF,8 days ago
Charles Daniel came back to the Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night with a checkbook. Daniel, who spoke at the board’s October meeting in support of cameras in the district’s self-contained special education classrooms, told the board he had made a $5,000 donation earlier in the day with instructions that it be used to put a camera in the special needs classroom at Berry Middle School.