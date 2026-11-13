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WSAZ Investigates | Three fraternities, unanswered questions: Inside WVU’s hazing investigations
By Abby Ayes,11 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A third West Virginia University fraternity is under investigation related to hazing allegations. The WVU Delta Sigma Phi chapter has been suspended after an independent ongoing investigation into an anonymous hazing report was submitted to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
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