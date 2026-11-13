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Building aBetter I-4
9 days ago
ATTENTION DRIVERS: Overnight Closures at the I-4 and Sand Lake Road Interchange November 17-19 Motorists are advised that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will implement nightly closures at the Interstate 4 (I-4) and Sand Lake Road (State Road (S.R.) 482) interchange. These closures will begin as early as 10 p.m. each night and are expected to end by 6 a.m. the next morning as follows: Tuesday, November 17, and Wednesday, November 18: