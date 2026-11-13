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The Operator Bulletin: Hemp Limits, Testing Rules, Grower Co-ops
By Staff,10 days ago
November 13, 2026 | The Operator Bulletin is mg Magazine’s weekly roundup of developments that deserve a place on cannabis operators’ radar. This edition covers early adoption of federal hemp restrictions, proposed new testing and labeling rules, a proposal to let growers work together to reduce costs, and a clarification about transferring plant material, with practical next steps for each.