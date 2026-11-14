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Health administrator who guided Peoria County’s COVID 19 response resigns
By Jack Bozikis,11 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) - Monica Hendrickson, the longtime administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department who helped lead the region through the COVID-19 pandemic, has resigned. A county official said Hendrickson submitted her resignation on Monday, Nov. 2. The resignation was accepted Thursday, Nov. 12. A special meeting of the...
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