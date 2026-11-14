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Eugene teen lodged in jail after allegedly driving high on inhalants
By News Staff,11 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene police arrested a 19-year-old man for driving under the influence after finding him with nitrous oxide in his car Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to a welfare check around 4:55 p.m. Nov. 12 at the parking lot of Bethesda Lutheran Church on Royal Avenue. When they arrived, they found a black Jeep in the lot. As an officer approached, the Jeep began to drive away before the driver stopped after the officer tapped on the window. The driver, Lakoda Alexander Medrano of Eugene, stared blankly at the officer and was difficult to understand, and he turned off the car without putting it in park.
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