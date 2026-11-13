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We2Gether in Drew unveils four new historical markers highlighting the civil rights movement, plans three more
By Michael Belcher,11 days ago
DREW, MS - Four markers, one story, and families called to do the impossible for the sake of the future. We-2-Gether Creating Change unveiled four new historical markers in Drew Friday - showcasing the history of the Delta's fight for civil rights. One of many behind the unveiling was Sunflower County Supervisor Gloria Carter Dickerson - a member of the Carter family, whom the markers themselves honor. "We unveiled four markers today, and they all relate to the civil rights movement... Fighting for rights in the Delta and in Drew, Mississippi."
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