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BMW opens SC battery plant, with plans to build 6 all-electric vehicles by 2030
By Jessica Holdman, SC Daily Gazette,9 days ago
BMW is celebrating the official start of operations at its battery plant for the carmaker’s new, South Carolina-built electric vehicles. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday joined executives of the German automotive giant at its Woodruff facility, 15 miles from its vehicle plant in nearby Greer. “Just a few years...
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