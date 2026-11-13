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Key channel headlines: M365 global outage, Commvault adds new AgentRecover capabilities and more
By Matt Whitlock,11 days ago
MSP technology news headlines for the week of Nov. 2, 2026. A widespread M365 outage put MSPs on continuity duty this week, while Huntress uncovered a worm-like campaign using compromised ScreenConnect environments to spread rogue remote access tools. Meanwhile, N-able is urging customers to patch critical N-central vulnerabilities, Commvault is introducing new recovery capabilities for AI agents, and Sherweb is connecting cloud operations data to MSP automation through MCP. Fresh research also highlights growing cybersecurity demand, rising infrastructure costs and the challenges of keeping pace with AI-driven threats.