undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA Halts Flights Nationwide Over “Extrodinary Circumstances
By Sharla Fletcher,11 days ago
WASHINGTON (WDNews) — The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights nationwide Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers, The Associated Press reported. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the centers direct aircraft between airports across the country. FAA technicians are investigating the problem. The...
1