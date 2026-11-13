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Xanadu Breakthroughs & Partnerships Advance Roadmap – Quarterly Update Report
By Exec-Edge,10 days ago
Optical-Loss Breakthroughs and Manufacturing Partnerships Advance Fault-Tolerance Roadmap. Valuation Remains Attractive. XNDU reduced optical-switch loss to 7 milli-dB from approximately 20 milli-dB, alongside 2x lower homodyne detector loss and greater than 3x fiber delay-line improvement. Silicon-nitride wafer runs doubled year to date, while GlobalFoundries, ASML, Bluefors and Inception strengthen the...