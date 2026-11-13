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Closing Bell: Tech, Chips Slide as Inflation, AI Concerns Keep Investors Defensive
By George Tsilis,11 days ago
U.S. stocks traded lower Friday as another sharp semiconductor selloff pressured technology shares, while hotter year-over-year wholesale inflation and rising Treasury yields kept investors tilted toward defensive areas of the market. The S&P 500 (SPX) fell 0.40%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 (NDX) dropped 1.22%. The Russell 2000 (RUT) declined 0.31%,...