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Caesarstone’s Near-Breakeven EBITDA Validates Operating Recovery – Quarterly Update Report
By Exec-Edge,11 days ago
Near-Breakeven EBITDA Validates Structural Cost Reset and Operating Recovery; Litigation Raises Financial Uncertainty. Adjusted EBITDA improved to near breakeven at negative $0.1 million, while adjusted gross margin expanded 960 bps y/y to 26.9%, validating the structural cost reset. Revenue declined 5.7% y/y to $96.3 million as U.S. weakness persisted, partly...