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Thursday Wrap: AI Rebound This Week Meets Nvidia Shock as Yields Climb
By George Tsilis,10 days ago
U.S. equities staged a powerful recovery during the week, reclaiming much of the damage from last week's post-midterm selloff. The Nasdaq-100 led the rebound, followed by the S&P 500, while the Russell 2000 and Dow also advanced. Semiconductor leadership was particularly strong, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising nearly 12% for the week through Thursday.