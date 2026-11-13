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U.S. Stock Futures Higher as Nvidia Rises
By Thomas White,9 days ago
U.S. stock futures are slightly higher in premarket trading helped by gains in Nvidia (NVDA) after falling yesterday. The moves come after Nvidia (NVDA) fell over 4% on Thursday after co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO following reported extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials allege is a Chinese spy. Yields continue to rise with the benchmark 10-year Treasury at three-week highs near 5.13%.