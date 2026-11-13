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Military Times again names PSC among nation’s best colleges for veterans
10 days ago
Pensacola State College has again been recognized among the nation’s most military-supportive institutions, earning a spot on the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges list for the 10th time. The annual rankings are designed to help service members, veterans and their families find schools that best support their academic success and the transition to post-military life.