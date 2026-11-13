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Cleveland Vigilante Trio Hunts Child Predators, Alarming Police They Rely On
By Jocelyn Weaver,11 days ago
Three Cleveland men started confronting people they suspect of trying to sexually abuse children, filming the encounters and posting them online, and law enforcement officials say the vigilante approach is making their own jobs harder. Austin McComas, Kevin Fisher and Zac Hunley founded Cleveland Predator Patrol in March 2026, and the group has since relied on public shaming and, at times, outright violence to try to deter people from acting on predatory impulses.
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