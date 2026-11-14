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Our Town York: November 16-20
By Jon Vanderford,11 days ago
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - Watch 10/11 News and Pure Nebraska the week of November 16, as we bring you coverage of Our Town York. We will visit some of the people and places that make the community a great place to live and work. To start the week, we are going to learn about a new “Workforce Development Center” that is planned for the community with the help of Southeast Community College. We’ll take a closer look at why this is good news for local employers.
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