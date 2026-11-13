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DOT: All West Coast flights halted by SpaceX debris after FAA ground stop
By HNN Staff,11 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All West Coast flights have been halted due to debris from a SpaceX launch, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation said Friday. The department announced the halt in a 1:55 p.m. update, after flights between Hawaiʻi and the West Coast had resumed following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop. Officials urged travelers to continue checking with their carriers for updates.
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