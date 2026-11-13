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For the Love of Cheesecake Eyes Midtown Detroit Shop This Winter
By Sarah Johnson,11 days ago
For the Love of Cheesecake is planning a second Detroit storefront at 4240 Cass Ave. in Midtown, with the shop aimed at this winter. Construction is already underway, and the business has not announced an exact opening date. The Midtown location is expected to sell specialty cheesecakes, coffee and other desserts, Detroit Metro Times reported Friday.
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