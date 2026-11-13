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Newcastle Public Schools to add in some Fridays next school year to comply with state law
By Paige Taylor,11 days ago
NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A new state law will require some Oklahoma public schools to add additional school days to their calendar. This past legislative session, in an effort to improve education, state lawmakers passed HB3151 to require each school district to have at least 173 instructional days , up from the current minimum of 166.
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