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The Big Chill Is Upon Us
By Matthew Wine,10 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cold air has arrived, and it’s here to stay for a few days! Time to go digging for the heavy jacket as temperatures dip to the 20s. Bundle up if you are heading out this evening because temperatures will drop quickly as skies start to clear. Friday night football games will be played in the 30s! Temperatures drop to the upper 20s for most of the Tri-state Friday night and Saturday night. In spots where the winds go calm, you can expect temperatures to really drop like a rock. Middle 20s won’t be ruled out if the air is still for an extended period tonight and Saturday night. Highs will climb to the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday with more 50s across the area Sunday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine, but Sunday will have more high clouds.