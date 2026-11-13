undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How The Wild Robot Makes Roz Sound Alive
By Malik Reed,9 days ago
Choose us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Search. Roz is built as a machine, and the team designing her movements tried an unlikely source: the breath of a person at a microphone. Randy Thom, the supervising sound designer on The Wild Robot, wanted to get away from the familiar electric whine of a screen robot. He experimented with sounds that suggested air or fluid under pressure. In a Skywalker Sound feature, he recalls recording himself breathing and blowing to see what else might fit. Listen for an air-like release around a movement, then see whether you can tell what made it. The feature tells us what Thom tried. It does not identify the recording you hear at any given moment.